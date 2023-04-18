NOLA Coalition Releases NOPD Recruiting and Retention Dashboard

Site Staff,
D5e593c5 E302 3da6 80d1 7eb94a55ec18 1
Graph courtesy of the NOLA Coalition

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has released the latest edition of its “NOPD Recruiting and Retention Dashboard.” The alliance of local businesses and nonprofits hopes the monthly reports will help support transparency, action, and effectiveness in police recruiting and retention.

Enhancements to the latest version of the dashboard include:

  • Breakout of 2023 recruits by academy class
  • Rolling 30-day applications (data from City Council)
  • Revised go-forward projections

The dashboards are available here.

Categories: Hospitality, Politics, Today’s Business News

Related Posts