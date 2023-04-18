NOLA Coalition Releases NOPD Recruiting and Retention Dashboard

Graph courtesy of the NOLA Coalition

NEW ORLEANS — The NOLA Coalition has released the latest edition of its “NOPD Recruiting and Retention Dashboard.” The alliance of local businesses and nonprofits hopes the monthly reports will help support transparency, action, and effectiveness in police recruiting and retention.

Enhancements to the latest version of the dashboard include:

Breakout of 2023 recruits by academy class

Rolling 30-day applications (data from City Council)

Revised go-forward projections

The dashboards are available here.