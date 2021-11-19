NOLA ChristmasFest Returns to Convention Center

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center:

New Orleans kicks off this year’s holiday season with the return of the highly anticipated NOLA ChristmasFest. The indoor holiday extravaganza is presented by Coca-Cola and will feature family events and activities. The event, produced by The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, will run from Dec. 17- 22 and Dec. 25-30, 2021.

“We are delighted to offer this special holiday celebration to the New Orleans community and visitors once again,” said Michael J. Sawaya, Convention Center president. “As this is our eighth year with this exciting holiday attraction, we look forward to bringing holiday cheer and a bit of normalcy to kids and parents alike.”

This year, NOLA ChristmasFest will return to in-person festivities with its ‘re-imagined’ ice zone, The Big Freezy, which will include New Orleans’ only real ice-skating rink, an expanded magical slope slide area with three lanes, plus a brand-new ice bocce court. The ever-popular Skating with Santa special event will be back in action for the second time. All ages are welcome to join the New Orleans North Pole experience and participate in the re-imagined magical holiday activities.

Whether you are a thrill-seeker looking to take flight on the Big Blast Blizzard ride or an arts-enthusiast awaiting the magical performances on the Holiday Stage, there is something for everyone in the NOLA ChristmasFest winter wonderland. In between trips aboard the Kringle Carousel and strolls along the Winter Woodland Way, take a seat at the Chalet Café for holiday treats, or at the Tinsel Terrace Tavern, for a parent-approved winter nightcap, and enjoy the sights and sounds of holiday merriment. If you are still looking for last minute Christmas gifts, explore the Yuletide Market for unique crafts and trinkets perfect for anyone’s stocking.

“The holidays really are the most wonderful time of the year for us at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, especially this year as we are finally able to gather back in person to enjoy our planned festivities,” said Sawaya. “We look forward to welcoming locals and tourists back to celebrate the holiday season together once again.”

Tickets for NOLA ChristmasFest will be available in late November for purchase online. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Convention Center box office, located in front of Lobby I, starting on Friday, December 17. General admission tickets will be $20 on weekdays and $25 on Saturday and Sunday and will include access to all rides and activities within the festival.

Safety for guests and employees is a top priority at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. To allow for increased social distancing, we will be holding two sessions per day with capped attendance. The status of the 2021 NOLA ChristmasFest is subject to change in response to local guidelines and restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center continues to comply with state and local mandates related to COVID-19. Information about on-site safety protocols and/or any admission requirements will be updated as it becomes available.

For more information, visit: https://nolachristmasfest.com.