NOLA ChristmasFest Goes Virtual

NEW ORLEANS – NOLA ChristmasFest, active since 2013, said it will present a digital series of children’s activities titled “Santa’s Little Helpers.”

Children can participate in NOLA ChristmasFest’s Craft and Activity stage offerings at home this year, free of charge, thanks to support from Capital One. The week-long online program, which launches Dec. 11, is designed to help children hone the skills needed to be one of Santa’s elves-in-training.

“For the past seven years, NOLA ChristmasFest has allowed our facility to give back to our community,” said Michael J. Sawaya, president/general manager of the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. “Thousands of visitors from all around the Gulf Coast come to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Local restrictions on large indoor events during the current COVID-19 pandemic prohibit the Convention Center from hosting the live event in 2020. Through the free, virtual NOLA ChristmasFest event, the Convention Center aims to send a little Christmas joy home for the holidays.

“We look forward to welcoming back children and families to NOLA ChristmasFest next year, but until then, we will provide activities to entertain children and families in the comfort of their homes,” said Sawaya.

NOLA ChristmasFest’s online programming includes Christmas crafts, holiday baking and decorating, holiday dance and fitness classes, holiday science experiments and nightly stories from Christmas characters. Sessions in development include:

A Very Mardi Gras Christmas Craft

Baking Spirits Bright

Yuletide Yoga

Christmas Cardio Dance

Crafts & Carols

Treat Trimming

Seasonal Science

All activities are hosted on the Zoom platform and will vary in length from 20 minutes to 60 minutes.

Visit nolachristmasfest.com in the coming weeks for the full schedule of online events.