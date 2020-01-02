NOLA Brewing to Release LA Lager

NEW ORLEANS – LA Lager, a light and crisp new American brew, will be available on tap beginning Jan. 12 at NOLA Brewing. The new beer will be available for distribution starting Jan. 13.

“We have reached production levels that allow us to ferment our beers for the longer period of time needed to produce quality lagers,” says Dylan Lintern, president and COO of NOLA Brewing. “This year, we’re excited to release a refreshing, crisp, beer that everyone can enjoy all year round.”

NOLA Brewing’s first year-round lager was inspired by traditional European lagers, but made for those who know and love American lagers. NOLA Brewing fully designed this to be a beer especially for those who love the Louisiana lifestyle. This thin, crisp, and clean beer starts with an aroma of mild, bread-like malts with only a slight taste of oat cereal and very low bitterness. With a low 4.2% ABV, this beer pairs well with late-night live music on Frenchmen Street or all-day drinking while tailgating.

“While we will still be releasing new specialty beers every month, we want LA Lager to be the go-to, easy-drinking beer for everyone ranging from the beer geeks to those who are just beginning to venture out from the standard American lagers we’ve seen throughout the years,” said Lintern. “We pride ourselves in creating beers for New Orleanians, and this was truly designed with them in mind.”