NOLA Brewing Releases First Non-Alcoholic Drink

“We’ve spent the last year or so developing the right product that speaks to our brewing sensibilities and saw a great opportunity to bring a new, unique and healthy non-alcoholic brew to the market by combining really great hops with specialty teas,” said Dylan Lintern, president and COO of NOLA Brewing. “After testing hundreds of different tea and hop flavor combinations, we are excited to officially launch this unique new product in our portfolio. Folks can join us in the taproom now and try the product or they can wait for the 16 ounce cans in the retail channel in March, just when everyone will need a little Carnival recovery.”

Hop’d Tea is an entry into the growing non-alcoholic beverage category. Using teas and hops, NOLA Brewing created a soda-alternative that is “refreshing, for those who are looking for a stress-free, great tasting alcohol-free beverage.” The brewer said it is low calorie, low in sugar and all natural.

“We’re a brewery that geeks out on high quality hops and we know how to pull great flavors from them. When we focused our efforts on combining our unique skillset with the broad range of possibilities in the world of flavor from tea, we knew we had something everyone could enjoy all the time,” said Lintern. “Hop’d tea evokes that great flavor of beer in a unique drink that provides great health benefits as well.”