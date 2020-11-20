NOLA Boards Opens New Flagship Store on Magazine

Mandy Simpson and Daren Sumrow

NEW ORLEANS – Owner Mandy Simpson and business partner/husband Daren Sumrow have announced the opening of their new NOLA Boards flagship store at 4228 Magazine Street. The NOLA Boards product line includes custom hand-crafted cutting boards, countertops and dining furniture.

“It’s quite an expansion for us. We really envision this space as being interactive and educational about all the different woods we offer,” said Simpson.

The new 1,800-square-foot location will allow for product expansion, a countertop showroom, space for cooking/demonstration classes and other events. Additionally, the design includes space dedicated to showcasing local artisans and supporting artists in the community by carrying their products that focus on cooking themes. Another vision coming to life is the NOLA Boards Kids space.

“We have dedicated a section to the youngest chefs in the house with a play area and lots of fun tools for them to experience hands-on the joy of cooking,” said Simpson.

Beyond the cooking focus, Simpson is also launching NOLA Boards Garden for her ‘green thumb’ customers. In addition, clients can hand pick the wood for their dining room tables from live edge slabs of Louisiana Sinker Cypress and other special woods.

In 2014, Simpson asked Sumrow, owner of New Orleans Woodworking, to make a cutting board for a friend. Simpson shared pictures of the finished product with friends and family, and requests started coming in. At the time she was still immersed in her career as a heart transplant social worker, but the couple decided to start selling cutting boards on the weekends at local markets as a “side hustle.” The response was overwhelmingly positive and, as demand increased, Simpson decided to step fully into the life of an entrepreneur.

She started her brand of handmade culinary tools, kitchen countertops and dining furniture. In 2016, the first location of NOLA Boards was opened on Magazine Street. A second location opened in the French Quarter from 2017-2020. And, in 2019, NOLA Boards opened a location in Baton Rouge just outside the Mall of Louisiana. The original Magazine Street store closed to make way for their new flagship location at 4228 Magazine Street.

NOLA Boards is 100% woman-owned and certified. Because of the company’s growth over the last six years, New Orleans Woodworking now exclusively manufactures NOLA Boards products. Together the companies employ 15 team members, as well as seasonal help. The product line has grown since 2014, expanding from the original cutting boards to now include butcher block countertops, dining room tables and bar carts.

“Our main focus in the last two years has been the countertops,” said Simpson. “We take pride in not only their handmade quality but the artistic vision behind making this ‘functional art’ as our customers have branded them.”

Learn more at www.nolaboards.com.

Hours of operation at the new Magazine location are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.