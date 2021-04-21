NOIA Elects Tim Duncan Chairman, Paul Danos Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Ocean Industries Association board of directors has elected Tim Duncan, president and CEO of Talos Energy, as chairman and Paul Danos, owner, president and CEO of Danos, as vice chairman for the 2021-22 term. Duncan and Danos were confirmed in their positions during a virtual NOIA board of directors meeting this morning.

“The offshore energy industry continuously lifts society in so many ways,” said NOIA President Erik Milito. “The leadership from Tim and Paul will help NOIA continue to advocate successfully for the promise of American offshore energy. Our industry delivers energy, jobs and growth in a way that drives innovation and emissions reductions efforts. As the world returns to normalcy, the need for safely and reliably produced oil and natural gas and wind energy has never been greater.”

“The offshore energy industry is a people industry, and I look forward to working with the NOIA membership to ensure offshore energy continues to provide great jobs, energy security and technological innovation in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Danos.