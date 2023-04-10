NOEW Attracted More Than 4,000 Registered Attendees

L to R: Walter Isaacson, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Steve Case

NEW ORLEANS – The 12th annual New Orleans Entrepreneur Week (NOEW) wrapped April 1 after six days of panels, networking events, keynote addresses and live music. The 2023 celebration of all things entrepreneurial featured more than 200 speakers talking about culture tech, climate tech, health innovation and five other themes.

Organizers said the event attracted more than 4,000 registered attendees.

NOEW 2023 speakers included Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, AOL Co-Founder Steve Case, former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu and restaurateur Ti Martin, among others. On March 30, Edwards and Case joined author Walter Isaacson on the Gallier Hall main stage for a discussion about New Orleans’ position as a regional startup leader. The trio also discussed Louisiana’s technological opportunities in regard to climate change and culture innovations.

Friday was Pitch Day at NOEW. The headlining IDEApitch featured three finalists from the Idea Village’s VILLAGEx program: David Decuir of iCAN Technologies, Sydni Raymond of Bomb Ass Fro and Franziska Trautmann of Glass Half Full. The competition allows participating companies a platform to publicly launch their startup at NOEW’s premier event, bringing exposure and the opportunity to build future success.

The IDEApitch panel of judges included former NBA player Taylor Griffin and last year’s IDEApitch winner, Brent Craige of JammAround. They gave top honors to Glass Half Full, a local grass-roots glass recycling startup.

NOEW is produced by the Idea Village, a nonprofit business accelerator, and was presented this year by JPMorgan Chase & Co.