NOEW Accepting Applications for Speakers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Entrepreneur Week 2023 is now accepting applications for speakers. Running from March 27 to April 1, the event is an annual festival “celebrating all things entrepreneurship, technology, innovation and culture.” Click here to apply or submit names for speakers. Applications are due by January 10. This year’s themes include culture tech, climate tech, health tech, “eatrepreneurs,” “SaaSy” entrepreneurs and more.