NOCHI’s Cooking for a Cause is Sept. 20

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute has announced Cooking for a Cause, presented by Hancock Whitney. It’s a two-week, online silent auction of curated experiences that culminates with a soirée overlooking the city on Sept. 20 at NOCHI, 725 Howard Avenue.

Cooking for a Cause proceeds benefit NOCHI’s flagship culinary and baking and pastry certificate programs and scholarship fund for students seeking a formal culinary education and career in the hospitality industry.

“Cooking for a Cause highlights the exceptional culinary talents of some of New Orleans’ most revered chefs and our own NOCHI graduates who are the future of hospitality in our city and beyond,” said NOCHI Executive Director Gerald Duhon. “The auction experiences are unmatched thanks to the creativity and generosity of colleagues in the hospitality industry who value NOCHI’s mission to train the next generation of culinary and hospitality professionals.”

Cooking for a Cause patrons will feature food, drinks and music. The cuisine will be prepared by NOCHI alumni chefs as well as local stars Eric Cook, Josh Williams and Meg Bickford.

The online auction will feature dozens of experiences, including private cooking and mixology classes, dinner parties and overnight stays.

“Hospitality is at the heart of New Orleans’ culture. The students who train at NOCHI will influence the future of food and hospitality in New Orleans and beyond,” said Cooking for a Cause Chairwoman Sarah Newell Usdin. “Cooking for a Cause ensures that NOCHI programs remain affordable and accessible for current and future students who aspire to have formal culinary education and a career in hospitality.”