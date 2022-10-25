NOCHI Students to Host Pop-Up in November

NEW ORLEANS – The winter 2022 cohort of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute will open the Food Hall at NOCHI from Nov. 4-16. All proceeds from this and every student pop-up benefit NOCHI’s scholarship fund.

Before NOCHI students complete their 100-day certifications, they create a pop-up cafe as a capstone course. This year’s event will feature three concepts: barbecue, Japanese cuisine and flavors from Nicaragua.

Walk-ins are welcome and reservations are available at www.nochi.org/foodhall.

NOCHI offers certificate programs in culinary arts and baking arts that cover 25 subjects and 650 hours of intensive hands-on instruction. The scholarship fund supports the city’s hospitality industry.