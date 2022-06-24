NOCHI Expands Educational Team

L to R: Steven McIntyre and Carla Briggs

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announced the addition of two staff members. Carla Briggs is now serving as the institute’s workforce training and development manager and Steven McIntyre is a culinary arts Instructor.

“Our vision at NOCHI is to offer innovative and accessible training options for everyone in the hospitality industry, whether they’re entering or seasoned professionals,” said Executive Director Leah Sarris. “We couldn’t do that without exceptional, industry-leading instructors, and we’re thrilled to have Carla and Steven join our growing team.”

Briggs will fuse her passions for creating equity in education and food literacy with her depth of experience in education, hospitality, and community in order to lead the grant-funded Pathways for Upward Mobility Program and Diageo Learning Skills for Life courses.

McIntyre will teach in the school’s flagship certificate program, providing intensive, “hands-on instruction for aspiring professionals in order to ensure long-term success in the hospitality industry.”