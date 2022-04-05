NOCHI Announces New Wine Professional Certification Course

Photo courtesy of NOCHI

NEW ORLEANS – From the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute:

NOCHI has announced it will offer a wine professional certification course beginning in May. New Orleans native and master sommelier Michelle Gueydan will lead a class for those either actively engaged in or in pursuit of a hospitality career, including servers, bartenders, wine directors, and managers, as well as serious wine enthusiasts who want to expand their knowledge base. No prior professional wine experience is required. The deadline to register for the inaugural NWP cohort is Thursday, May 5 and registration is open now at https://www.nochi.org/nwp.

“With NOCHI Wine Professional, we are not only furthering our commitment to provide innovative training opportunities for industry professionals, but we are also proud to introduce a truly one-of-a-kind program that is both rigorous and deeply engaging,” said NOCHI Executive Director Leah Sarris. “Much like our 100-day certificate program, NWP promises to equip students with a multifaceted and modern knowledge base that will prepare them for a multitude of careers and specialties, able to care for today’s discerning guest. A successful wine program is a key revenue generator for so many establishments, and we’re excited to support staff with the skills for exceptional service, better buying decisions, and increased sales.”

The inaugural NWP cohort will be held every Sunday from May 15 through June 26, 2022 from 5:00-8:30 PM, with the exception of May 29. Through class presentations, weekly wine labs/tastings, interactive hospitality exercises, and wine pairing workshops, NWP’s unique curriculum aims to empower participants to be more effective wine stewards and to in turn fortify the local hospitality industry.

“The study of wine is a lifelong endeavor. There are over 10,000 grape varieties in the world, and oenological practices are constantly emerging and evolving. Many existing wine courses fail to convey the value of how a broader knowledge base can help one to understand many different types of palates, instead of dictating one’s own palate preferences onto others,” stated NWP Instructor Michelle Gueydan. “I’m excited to partner with NOCHI to create this new kind of offering.”

NWP provides a total of 21 hours of training and covers a wide range of topics. Upon completion, the NWP certificate holder not only have gained a higher level of knowledge related to wine varieties, regions, labels, winemaking decisions/processes, and food pairing guidelines, but they will also walk away with an understanding of how to apply their knowledge in ways that will encourage more confidence and adventure in future wine experiences for guests.



A New Orleans native, Michelle Gueydan graduated from Dominican High School and Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY. She completed sommelier certifications from the Court of Master Sommeliers, the Wine & Spirit Education Trust and the Sake Professional. She moved back to New Orleans in 2015.