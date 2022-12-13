Gerald Duhon Named NOCHI Executive Director

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans native Gerald Duhon has been named executive director of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. In this role, Duhon will draw on his 25-year experience in nonprofit management, workforce development and food service to lead NOCHI’s educational and event staff, programs, expansion and execution of the institute’s mission to “educate a diverse community of learners to sustain an ever-evolving hospitality industry.”

Duhon hopes to strengthen the standard of culinary training and education in New Orleans and grow enrollment and participation in the various professional and enthusiast programs offered by the institute. He arrives at NOCHI after demonstrating six years of proven leadership, growth coaching and relationship management experience as executive director at Café Reconcile, a nonprofit that helps young adults meet their goals through foundational and workforce training.

“I am excited and honored to continue my professional journey by leading NOCHI and the vision of the board of directors,” said Duhon in a press release. “Nothing illustrates the unique brand of New Orleans better than our culinary and hospitality offerings. I look forward to NOCHI’s expanded role in our local food culture.”

NOCHI offers 100-day certificate programs in culinary arts and baking arts that cover 25 subjects and 650 hours of practical instruction. The institute “fuses industry-focused training with an intensive but supportive learning environment to offer everything students need to build a successful, lifelong career in the hospitality field — all from a cutting edge, spacious downtown New Orleans campus,” said a spokesperson.

Duhon is a member of the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and served as an officer on its board of directors. He currently serves on the board of the Ascension DePaul Foundation and is also highly active at his alma mater, Jesuit High School.

For the general public, NOCHI offers enthusiast classes that take interactive deep dives into kitchen fundamentals, international cuisine and regional foodways.