NOCHI Announces Enthusiast Classes, Professional Workshops

Photo courtesy of the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute has announced its in-person fall 2022 enthusiast class and food and beverage professional workshop lineup. Led by local chefs, “NOCHI enthusiast classes take an interactive deep dive into everything from the fundamentals to regional foodways, while professional workshops offer food and beverage professionals opportunities to delve into specific techniques, cuisines and trends.”

The fall 2022 enthusiast class lineup includes Charcuterie with Graze Dat’s Elizabeth Choto on Oct. 14, Fall Pies with Windowsill Pies Co-Founder Marielle Dupré on Oct. 28 and Holiday Cookies with the Chicory Head Chef Martha Gilreath on Dec. 13. The fall 2022 professional workshops include the NOCHI Wine Professional Certification Course on Oct. 24 and Shucking with Lindsay Allday and Jeff Spoo of Sidecar on Nov. 15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit nochi.org/enthusiast and nochi.org/professional.