NOCHI Accepting Applications for BIPOC Program

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute announces that it is now accepting applications and nominations for its newest program, Pathways for Upward Mobility Program, an eight-week, grant-based curriculum for hospitality professionals who identify as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color). The program is designed for individuals who are looking for career advancement, leadership roles, and entrepreneurial skills, with an overarching goal of creating a more equitable hospitality industry. It is free to enroll. Employers are encouraged to nominate employees, and individuals are welcome to apply on their own. Applications and nominations are due by Monday, Jan. 24, and can be submitted at NOCHI.org/pump. The next cohort kicks off on Monday, Feb. 7.

“We developed PUMP in order to educate, empower, and build confidence among BIPOC service industry workers,” said program leader Marquita White. “Currently, only three percent of management positions in New Orleans’ hospitality community are held by BIPOC. We created PUMP to change this paradigm and promote positive hospitality culture.”

PUMP focuses on a curriculum that helps BIPOC students advance to upper-level positions in the hospitality industry, thus creating opportunities for more lucrative, stable, and equitable careers. The training includes courses from business financial viability, operations, and company culture to leadership and relationship-building. It also incorporates diversity, equity, and inclusion training to build better workplaces with higher staff retention. Students can expect a hands-on curriculum that includes field trips, networking with industry professionals, and certifications.

For more information or to apply, visit Nochi.org/pump or contact Marquita White at Marquita.white@nochi.org.