No COVID Cases at Homeless Shelter throughout Pandemic

Photo from Facebook

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter said it has had zero reported COVID-19 cases among residents since the statewide stay-at-home order was enacted more than a year ago.

NOWCS, a homeless shelter that allows family to stay together, said in a press release that it has been able to keep its doors open and residents safe amid the ongoing pandemic by adhering strictly to Centers for Disease Control and Louisiana Department of Health guidelines.

“This past year was not easy — not for shelter staff, not for our community and definitely not for residents and friends who are experiencing homelessness,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, executive director of NOWCS, in a release. “However, through early adoption and strict enforcement of guidelines, constant communication with local authorities and a strong relationship of trust between staff and residents, we were able to remain open to serve the community the entire time. … This is an accomplishment we are incredibly proud of.”

Open since 2007, NOWCS said it has helped more than 3,250 parents and their children recover from homelessness. Over the last year, it has provided services to hundreds of people with support from Entergy, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation and the Goldring Family Foundation.

Visit www.nowcs.org to learn more – or find the organization on Facebook (@NOWCS), Twitter or Instagram (@NOWCShelter).