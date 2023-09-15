NO Company Installs AI-Powered Traffic Monitoring Tech

At a Sept. 14 event, Blackstar Diversified Enterprises Founder Hugh Blackwell Jr. (at podium), along with partners from NoTraffic and the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority, unveiled the installation of an AI-powered traffic monitoring platform in New Orleans. (Photo: The Bernard Group)

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Sept. 14, Blackstar Diversified Enterprises Founder and Principal Officer Hugh Blackwell Jr. hosted a press conference at the intersection of Canal Street and Convention Center Boulevard to unveil the installation of an AI-powered traffic monitoring platform that he said will “deliver the next generation of pedestrian and vehicle safety to the city of New Orleans.”

Blackwell was joined at the event by officials from NoTraffic, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and the New Orleans Department of Public Works.

In partnership with NoTraffic, a mobility platform, Blackstar Diversified and RTA recently upgraded streetcar infrastructure by implementing NoTraffic’s unique technology that fuses an AI-powered platform with a software-defined SaaS platform for all kinds of transportation – cars, bicycles, buses, pedestrians and more – to optimize traffic flows in real-time and reduce CO2 emissions from idling vehicles as well as increased road safety.

“Blackstar Diversified is proud to partner with NoTraffic and RTA to provide cross cutting, innovative solutions that address public safety to municipalities across the country,” said Blackwell. “Being able to provide the subject matter expertise and technical assistance to our colleagues at RTA, Floyd Bailey and Simir Pollard, to help aid in long term viability of roadway infrastructure throughout the city is one of the reasons I founded this company. I’m looking forward to continuing to work together to positively impact the public transit experience for the people of New Orleans.”

Implementation of this technology will constitute a significant breakthrough in the field of communications between road users and traffic infrastructure and is a fundamental milestone in the smart mobility era for the city of New Orleans.

“We’re excited to be partnering with BDE in New Orleans; leveraging the latest innovative technologies throughout our world leading mobility platform ensuring safety, efficiency, and a greener environment to enable the next generation of mobility services for the citizens of New Orleans,” said Tal Kreisler, CEO and co-founder of NoTraffic. “Together with BDE, we’re committed to enhancing the community’s well-being, making New Orleans streets safer and more efficient for everyone.”

Over time, drivers, transit passengers, and pedestrians will notice a difference in commute times and will experience more efficient everyday travel because of this collaborative effort between BDE, NoTraffic, RTA, and the New Orleans Department of Public Works.