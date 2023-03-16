Nina’s Creole Cottage Now Open at Harrah’s New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Nina’s Creole Cottage, a new restaurant from chef Nina Compton, is now open at Harrah’s New Orleans. The quick-service option joins Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay and PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro to complete the collection of celebrity chef offerings at the casino’s new food hall, the latest development in the property’s $325 million transformation to Caesars New Orleans.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to share Kwéyòl flavors in the city that elevated my love for cooking,” said Compton.

Born and raised in St. Lucia, Compton fell in love with New Orleans during her time on Bravo’s Top Chef cooking competition. The James Beard award-winner has since made New Orleans her home, where she opened her acclaimed restaurants Compère Lapin and Bywater American Bistro.

Ryan Gootee General Contractors built the new food hall in collaboration with AECOM Tishman.