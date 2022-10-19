Nina Compton’s New Cocktail Club Will Support Disaster Relief

Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS — James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton — along with her husband and business partner Larry Miller, Sweet Management Group and Dolphin Entertainment — have announced that they have partnered to open ShaSha Lounge: Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a cocktail club and lounge that will offer special memberships through the purchase of non fungible tokens (NFTs). Members can unlock “elevated access to the lounge, special events and unique content.” A portion of all membership and lounge sales will be reserved to help support future disaster relief in the region.

Compton and Miller are currently evaluating several locations in New Orleans and plan to open the club in 2023. ShaSha Lounge will include a bar, intimate lounge and private spaces for special events, tastings and cocktail classes. Light bites created by Compton will be available, as well as live music.

“When thinking about our next concept in New Orleans, Larry and I needed to make sure whatever we created gave back to the city we love, which is one of the many reasons we are so excited about ShaSha,” said Compton. “Instead of being reactive each time a natural disaster hits the region, we are choosing to be proactive and raise funds now, so we can disperse immediately at the time of need.”

Compton and Miller have recruited award winning chefs Marc Forgione, Michelle Bernstein, Rodney Scott, Tiffani Faison and Stephanie Izard as partners in ShaSha. Each chef will collaborate quarterly on new cocktails, participate in live and virtual events for members, develop exclusive content for the community and individually program the club for one week each year.

“As a resident of south Florida, I have experienced first hand the devastation of natural disasters, so when Nina and Larry called and asked me to be a part of ShaSha, I didn’t think twice,” said Bernstein. “As chefs and hospitality professionals, our superpowers are creating destinations and experiences that people lose themselves in, so being able to develop the ShaSha concept and have it support the community at large just feels great. I hope someday I can bring it to Miami.”

“By creating a member based cocktail club we are developing a new level of access and allure in the industry,” said Miller. “By utilizing Blockchain technology we can create a community around our members, serving them additional experiences and content, while allowing them to sell or even rent their membership NFTs to others.”

The founder group of ShaSha has partnered with Valence, a Web3 company that develops NFT experiences and identity architecture for creators and brands powered by high-fidelity Layer 2 blockchain.

“Valence is proud to partner with Nina and her team to help forge stronger customer relationships and sustained community engagement while pre-funding all-important disaster relief efforts,” said Christopher Vroom, the company’s co-founder. “Valence’s NFT infrastructure helps some of the world’s largest brands embrace Web3 with confidence and we’re thrilled to support this project.”

Sweet Management Group will provide operational, marketing and sales support to ShaSha while Dolphin Entertainment will consult on partnerships, strategic planning and public relations.