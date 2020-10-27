Nina Compton’s Compère Lapin Reopens Nov. 11

NEW ORLEANS – James Beard Award-winner Nina Compton and husband/partner Larry Miller announced that they will debut some new dishes when they reopen their flagship restaurant Compère Lapin on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

“We wanted to wait until we knew we could give our customers the experience they’re used to, while still keeping our staff and guests safe,” said Compton. “We can’t wait to get back into the restaurant and see all of the familiar faces who’ve been a part of the CL family since we opened.”

The restaurant will reopen for dinner only from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Diners can expect Compton’s trademark blend of her Caribbean roots, French training and Italian technique. Signature must-have dishes include conch croquettes with pickled pineapple tartar sauce, spiced pig ears with smoked aioli, snapper pepper pot with semolina dumplings and the famed curried goat with sweet potato gnocchi and cashews. New plates include crispy fried pickles with “comeback sauce,” chickpea Dahl with cilantro yogurt and roti, Caribbean chopped salad, spiced half chicken with red rice and chow chow and ricotta agnolotti with butternut squash and mint. sweet treats include banana and Nutella zeppoles with rum caramel; soursop cheesecake with guava and cheese ice cream; and chocolate mousse with fresh mint and mango ice cream.

The cocktail program at Compère Lapin has always been front and center and imbibers can expect the same beverages that earned the restaurant multiple awards including the 2019 Tales of the Cocktail “Best American Hotel Bar.” The signature copper bunny returns with a flavorful concoction of Absolut Elyx, pineapple-jalapeño tequila and ginger, topped with Champagne and served in an actual copper bunny. There will also be “elevated classics” and a rotating selection of daiquiris.

Compère Lapin is located in the Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St. Visit www.comperelapin.com or call (504) 599-2119.