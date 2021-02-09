Nina Compton to Be a Judge on Upcoming Season of ‘Top Chef’

NEW YORK — New Orleans-based chef Nina Compton will be among the judges when the long-running cooking competition show Top Chef returns for its 18th season this spring on Bravo. The season will be based in Portland, Ore. A new batch of chefs and restaurant owners, representing a cross section of kitchens and food around the country, will vie for the coveted title. Contestants will compete in a variety of challenges, celebrate the region’s Pan-African cuisine and help feed hundreds of frontline workers.

The new season begins at 7 p.m. central on Thursday, April 1.

Last season, Top Chef ranked as 2020’s top food show across all of cable. The show is produced by the Emmy Award-winning production company Magical Elves.