Nina Compton Celebrates 7th Year at Compere Lapin with New Dishes

NEW ORLEANS — In June 2015, James Beard Award-winning chef/restaurateur Nina Compton and husband/partner Larry Miller opened their first restaurant in New Orleans. Compère Lapin has earned multiple awards and accolades for Compton’s Caribbean-influenced Gulf Coast cuisine. Seven years later, Compton, Miller and their team are celebrating this milestone with a variety of new offerings, including the return of the CL Raw Bar, new summer dishes and tantalizing new cocktails.

“Talk about a lot happening in a short amount of time,” said Compton. “Ups and downs galore these last seven years. Through good and bad it’s been a wild ride but we’re grateful to be able to look back at what has been accomplished, especially with the challenges we faced. We’re blessed to still be here and do what we love and thankful for those who support us, saw us through the dark times and raised a glass with us during the high times.”

In honor of the anniversary, Compton and Miller have announced the return of the CL Raw Bar, which Miller says sat empty due to the pandemic and supply shortage. Back on the menu are crustaceans, crudos and ceviches, including Gulf Oysters with a peach mignonette; marinated crab fingers with Vietnamese dipping sauce, peel-and-eat shrimp with secret sauce; and a selection of rotating ceviches and crudos, including cobia tartar with spicy aqua pazza and pickled summer vegetables. Shellfish platters, ranging in size, include chilled crab, chili-mango marinated lobster, peel-and-eat shrimp, and assorted local crudos.

Compton has also unveiled an array of new dishes including chilled corn soup; pan-roasted snapper with summer squash and tomato broth; fried chicken with black eyed peas and savory bread pudding and, for dessert, peach panna cotta with rum cake.

Compère Lapin is located in the Old No. 77 Hotel at 535 Tchoupitoulas Street. For more information, visit www.comperelapin.com.