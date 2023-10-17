Nicole Patel Joins W.J. Palmisano Executive Team

NEW ORLEANS — W.J. Palmisano has hired Nicole Patel to fill the role of chief people officer.

Patel will work with company founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano and other leaders to support a diverse collective of businesses and brands, including Impetus, RNGD, WJP Properties, the Palmisano Foundation and Renegade Academy. She will oversee human resources, employee experience, marketing and communications.

“Nicole brings a wealth of expertise and insights to the enterprise as we continue our growth journey,” said Palmisano. “Her passion for developing people—combined with her entrepreneurial mindset—will be pivotal in shaping our teams, culture and social impact.”

Patel joins WJP with more than two decades of human resources leadership. Most recently, she served as chief people officer at Lucid Holdings Inc., a global software and services company acquired by Cint Group in 2021. During her eight-year tenure, Patel was responsible for the talent strategy that helped grow Lucid’s employee population by 500% and established the company’s Global People & Places Team. Her previous experience also includes HR leadership posts at Kingsley House (now Clover New Orleans), Neuberger Berman and Lehman Brothers.

Patel serves as a board member of YouthForce NOLA.

“I’m thrilled to be part of an organization with an entrepreneurial culture, a tireless work ethic, and a fearless commitment to challenging the status quo,” said Patel. “I’m eager to collaborate with Wes and the rest of the executive team to navigate our next stage of growth and expansion, while retaining the unique culture that has been so vital to our success.”

W.J. Palmisano, a diversified holding company established in 1950, is home to a collective of brands focused on investment, real estate, innovation, leadership development, philanthropy and construction.