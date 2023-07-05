Nicholas S. Gambino Earns MAI Designation from the Appraisal Institute

NEW ORLEANS – Nicholas S. Gambino of Valbridge Property Advisors l South Louisiana has earned the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute. A Valbridge spokesperson said the achievement signifies Gambino’s “commitment to the appraisal profession and high level of experience in the evaluation of commercial properties.”

The MAI designation is earned after the successful completion of a graduate-level curriculum that requires a college degree and general state certification and includes more than 130 hours of advanced coursework, a comprehensive exam, successful presentation of a demonstration report, and 4,500 hours of qualifying experience. Designees must abide by both the appraisal profession’s Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice and the Appraisal Institute’s Standards of Professional Practice and Code of Ethics.

Gambino graduated magna cum laude from Jesuit High School in 2005 and received his Bachelor of Arts in English from Louisiana State University in 2009. Active in real property valuation since 2013, he has been an appraiser with Valbridge Property Advisors since 2020. Throughout his decade-long career, he has provided consulting and appraisal services for a varied and diverse clientele, including individual property owners; local, regional and national banks and lending institutions; local and federal government agencies; insurance companies, law firms, medical practices and other private and public corporate interests.