Nicholas C. Tomlinson Joins Baker Donelson

NEW ORLEANS — Baker Donelson has added Nicholas C. Tomlinson to its New Orleans-based labor and employment group. He brings with him more than a decade of experience as in-house benefits counsel for a Fortune 500 company.

Tomlinson counsels and provides practical solutions to plan sponsors and fiduciary committees regarding plan design, implementation and administration of qualified retirement plans, health and welfare plans, and executive compensation and equity plans. He focuses on compliance with benefits plans’ numerous governing laws and regulations, including the Internal Revenue Code, ERISA, the Affordable Care Act, HIPAA, COBRA, Mental Health Parity, SECURE Act, and SECURE 2.0. He advises buyers and sellers on benefit matters in corporate transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, and financings, and labor negotiators regarding benefit matters in bargaining contracts. He negotiates service agreements with third-party administrators and represents clients before the IRS and DOL in audits and investigations.

“Nick brings tremendous insight into the impact that employee benefits have on an organization’s success in attracting and retaining a talented and efficient workforce,” said Angie Davis, chair of Baker Donelson’s labor and employment group. “Along with his significant experience as in-house benefits counsel, his deep understanding of the ever-evolving employment and benefits landscape enhances our capabilities in providing clients with comprehensive and strategic counsel in this complex area of law. I am confident that his exceptional skills and extensive knowledge will further strengthen our ability to serve our clients’ needs effectively.”

Tomlinson holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Louisiana State University and obtained his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law. He also holds an LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Washington School of Law. He is licensed to practice in Louisiana, Georgia and the U.S. Tax Court. He is a board-certified tax law specialist. He is an adjunct instructor at the University of New Orleans and a board member for the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children.