NexusLA Announces Speaker Lineup for RESOLVE Part II Event

BATON ROUGE – RESOLVE, a new virtual event series from NexusLA aimed at creating action-oriented conversations about equity in entrepreneurship, will return with a three-day event series beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and continuing through Thursday, Sept. 24 with 10 a.m. panels each day. The panels will each address a different subject that reflects the discussion and feedback from attendees of the kickoff event on Sept. 10 — Access to Capital, Expanding Networks and Increasing Access, and What’s Next: Equity in Entrepreneurship. Each panel will feature influential speakers with deep ties to both the Louisiana entrepreneurial community and the present-day movement for racial equity in our country.

Click here to register.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Access to Capital

Aaron Walker, Founder/CEO of Camelback Ventures

Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst

Charles Hudson, Managing Partner at Precursor Ventures

Sevetri Wilson, Founder/CEO of Resilia

Theodore Williams III, Investor Relations at Cadre

Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Expanding Networks & Increasing Access

Caroline Mays, Contracts Administration Supervisor at ExxonMobil

Calvin Mills, Founder/CEO of SLT Technology Inc.

Courtney Scott, Asst CAO at City-Parish of East Baton Rouge

Kasra Khalili, CEO & Co-founder of Mintor, Chapter Director for Startup Grind

Nenette Gray, Founder/CEO of Lemonade Creative Marketing

Thursday, Sept. 24 – What’s Next: Equity in Entrepreneurship

David Facey, Founder of Sellswipe

Fay Horwitz, President of Forward Cities

Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Impact Baton Rouge

Kenyatta Sparks, Program Assistant at SJB Group