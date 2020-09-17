NexusLA Announces Speaker Lineup for RESOLVE Part II Event
BATON ROUGE – RESOLVE, a new virtual event series from NexusLA aimed at creating action-oriented conversations about equity in entrepreneurship, will return with a three-day event series beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 22 and continuing through Thursday, Sept. 24 with 10 a.m. panels each day. The panels will each address a different subject that reflects the discussion and feedback from attendees of the kickoff event on Sept. 10 — Access to Capital, Expanding Networks and Increasing Access, and What’s Next: Equity in Entrepreneurship. Each panel will feature influential speakers with deep ties to both the Louisiana entrepreneurial community and the present-day movement for racial equity in our country.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Access to Capital
- Aaron Walker, Founder/CEO of Camelback Ventures
- Bill Ellison, CEO of Innovation Catalyst
- Charles Hudson, Managing Partner at Precursor Ventures
- Sevetri Wilson, Founder/CEO of Resilia
- Theodore Williams III, Investor Relations at Cadre
Wednesday, Sept. 23 – Expanding Networks & Increasing Access
- Caroline Mays, Contracts Administration Supervisor at ExxonMobil
- Calvin Mills, Founder/CEO of SLT Technology Inc.
- Courtney Scott, Asst CAO at City-Parish of East Baton Rouge
- Kasra Khalili, CEO & Co-founder of Mintor, Chapter Director for Startup Grind
- Nenette Gray, Founder/CEO of Lemonade Creative Marketing
Thursday, Sept. 24 – What’s Next: Equity in Entrepreneurship
- David Facey, Founder of Sellswipe
- Fay Horwitz, President of Forward Cities
- Jerry Jones, Executive Director of Impact Baton Rouge
- Kenyatta Sparks, Program Assistant at SJB Group