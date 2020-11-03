NexusLA Accepting Applications for BREW High-Stakes Pitch Competition

Getty Images

BATON ROUGE — NexusLA will be accepting applications from qualified startup companies for the BREW High-Stakes Pitch Competition taking place on Jan. 21, which, following a semi-final round on Jan. 7, will see four finalist companies pitch head-to-head in front of a panel of judges and a limited in-person audience for a chance at a large investment prize pledged by a pool of accredited investors.

BREW’s tenth anniversary event, dubbed BREW 10, marks the second year for the High-Stakes Pitch Competition format. In 2019, Pass It Down, a digital exhibit builder platform helmed by Baton Rouge native CEO Chris Cummings won the investment prize of $100,000 and has continued to grow and expand, most recently raising an $860,000 seed round with VentureSouth in October.

Companies wishing to apply to pitch must meet a set of base requirements to be considered eligible: the company must be based in Louisiana or express a willingness to relocate, the company must have less than $250,000 in annual revenue between Jan. 1, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019, be a legally incorporated business, and have an investable business model with a strong founding team. Awards, investment and participation are subject to judges’ sole discretion and the due diligence process. Companies that have previously pitched for PitchBR are eligible to participate.

If the above requirements are met, eligible companies may submit their application to pitch on the BREW 10 website at www.celebratebrew.com/highstakes-pitch. There, the applicants will also find details about necessary materials, a detailed timeline of events between now and the final pitch, and information on the investors providing the investment prize. Those interested in learning more about BREW 10 can sign up to be notified of new details, including when tickets will be available to the public, using the newsletter sign-up form on the BREW 10 website home page.

This year’s investment prize amount is still to be determined but is expected to be a significant investment for any growing business. The investment prize will be managed by Red Stick Angels, an angel investor group founded by Innovation Catalyst.