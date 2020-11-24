NextOp and GNO Inc. Announce Expanded Services for Veterans

NEW ORLEANS — NextOp Inc. and Greater New Orleans Inc. are pleased to announce NextOp is expanding its presence in southeast Louisiana. The two organizations partnered to pursue a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which was in partnership with the Delta Regional Authority, and were recently awarded $630,000 over a three-year period. This grant will provide seed funding for additional local staff at NextOp to recruit, train, and place high-performing middle-enlisted military leaders into civilian industry careers.

“The Delta Regional Authority is proud to invest in the NextOp program,” said DRA federal co-chairman Chris Caldwell. “Connecting our nation’s highly skilled veterans with in-demand industries will positively impact economic growth throughout Louisiana.”

NextOp began its Louisiana operations in early 2018 in partnership with GNO Inc. and the New Orleans Business Alliance. In that time the organization has successfully placed more than 300 local veterans into civilian careers. Their team works one-on-one with veterans to help translate their military training and experiences into civilian career pathways, connecting veterans to job openings that match their skill sets and providing guidance through the job hiring process and beyond.

“This investment in NextOp’s programming will significantly impact NextOp’s ability to support the veterans and military members in Louisiana and increase our program’s reach into the rural communities of the state,” said Ben Armstrong, Louisiana regional manager of NextOp. “Most importantly, it is going to give the employers of Louisiana greater access to the incredible Louisiana veteran talent already available, and those returning home from their service in the near future.”