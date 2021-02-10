Next Business Forum to Feature Bestselling Author Renée Mauborgne

NEW ORLEANS – Renée Mauborgne, co-author of best-selling books Blue Ocean Shift and Blue Ocean Strategy, will be featured on the next 21st Century Business Forum presented by Biz New Orleans. The webcast, hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon, will be streamed at 11 a.m. central on Wednesday, March 10. Registration is free.

Mauborgne is a distinguished fellow and a professor of strategy at the Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires, one of the world’s largest business schools. She is also co-director of the INSEAD Blue Ocean Strategy Institute.

In 2019, Mauborgne, along with her colleague W. Chan Kim, was named the Most Influential Management Thinker in the World by Thinkers50. She is the first woman ever to occupy the top position on the list of global thought leaders.

Blue Ocean Strategy has sold more than 4 million copies, is published in 46 languages and is recognized as one of the most iconic and impactful strategy books ever written.

Mauborgne served on President Barack Obama’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the president’s two terms. She is the recipient of numerous prestigious awards such as the Nobels Colloquia Prize for Leadership on Business and Economic Thinking, the Carl S. Sloane Award for Excellence, the Leadership Hall of Fame by Fast Company, the Eldridge Haynes Prize awarded by the Academy of International Business and the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors by Fortune.com.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in January, featuring a lineup of executives, experts and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights as business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers navigate the new year ahead. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by Biz New Orleans and is sponsored by Engel & Völkers New Orleans and the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce. Registration is free; sign up at www.businessforumusa.com/neworleans.