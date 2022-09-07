Specialty cement manufacturer Calucem will enter the U.S. market by developing a $35 million manufacturing facility in eastern New Orleans. Calucem, a subsidiary of Spain-based Cementos Molins, is the world’s second-largest producer of calcium aluminate cement, a high-performance product popular in a variety of commercial and industrial uses. The project will create 70 direct jobs at an average annual salary of $51,700, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project also will result in 158 indirect jobs, for a total of 228 new jobs for Louisiana’s Southeast Region.

In July, the United Soccer League announced it an exclusive partnership with USL NOLA, a group dedicated to bringing a professional soccer club to Greater New Orleans with the intent to launch a USL Championship men’s team by 2025 and a USL Super League women’s team. The United Soccer League is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world’s game to communities across the United States and Canada. GNO, Inc. is partnering with USL NOLA to build synergies with the local business community and market.