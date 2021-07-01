Wesley Palmisano, Founder and CEO. Image courtesy of Palmisano Construction

Craig Floyd, Regional Growth Leader, Image courtesy of Palmisano Construction

Local construction firm Palmisano is the latest New Orleans-based company to scale its operations outside the GNO region. In June, the company announced the establishment of a new commercial construction operation in Nashville, Tennessee, a city which Founder and CEO Wesley Palmisano says has strong parallels to New Orleans for its culture of resiliency and collaboration. The Nashville office will be led by Palmisano’s Regional Growth Leader, Craig Floyd, who brings more than 20 years of construction experience. “We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work,” Floyd says.

Breeze Airways, a new airline established by JetBlue founder David Neeleman, has announced Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as its base of operations. Starting in July, Breeze will offer nonstop routes to 10 cities nationwide, most of which are new destinations for MSY: Charleston, SC; Akron/Canton, OH; Bentonville/Fayetteville, AR; Huntsville, AL; Louisville, KY; Norfolk, VA; Oklahoma, OK; Richmond, VA; Tulsa, OK; and Columbus, OH. With a capital investment of $6.6 million, Breeze Airways is expected to create approximately 260 direct jobs and 877 indirect jobs.