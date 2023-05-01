Construction has commenced on “Propel Park,” a $100M industrial and office development — the first facility of its kind within New Orleans city limits in more than two decades — located within NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility (MAF).

Venture Global LNG secured $7.8 billion of project financing for the second phase of its Plaquemines LNG facility. Together, phase one and phase two represent $21 billion of investment, the largest private project financing ever done in world history.

New Orleans International Airport (MSY) was recognized as one of the three best airports in North America for facilities with 5 to 15 million passengers ­­— for the second year in a row.