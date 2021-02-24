Bernhard, Enwave to Split LSU Energy Deal

BATON ROUGE – The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report reports that the LSU Board of Supervisors has approved an agreement that splits an energy services contract for the Baton Rouge campus between two entities that have been competing for the deal: Louisiana Energy Partners, a joint venture connected to businessman Jim Bernhard, and Enwave Energy, a Toronto company that provides energy services to the LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.

Enwave will be responsible for the university’s central utilities plant and distribution system, and will be in charge of designing the system’s modernization solutions. LEP will be responsible for the technical design and construction of the new energy-efficient equipment, which is needed to update the outmoded system and address a backlog of deferred maintenance that tops $22 million a year.