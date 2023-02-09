Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

Photo courtesy of Walmart

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre.

The celebration feature a ribbon cutting ceremony led by Mayor Tim Baudier plus cooking demonstrations, live music and free samples.

“Walmart is continuously innovating and creating technology that benefits customers and saves them time during their busy days,” said Harahan Store Manager Mike Nowell in a press release. “We can’t wait for Harahan customers to enjoy the convenience and ease of our new, modernized layout and shop the expanded product selection.”

Changes to the store include new registers and self-checkout stations; expanded product selection; a new online pickup area; redesigned and expanded apparel and pet departments; an updated vision center; new signage, lighting and flooring; a modernized deli and bakery counters; and updated restrooms with modern fixtures.