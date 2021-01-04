New Year, New Projects!

Let’s get this year started. As we kick off 2021, Biz New Orleans and our parent company, Renaissance Publishing, have some great new projects lining up.

As you may have seen in December, Biz New Orleans is launching a monthly speaker series with our first Business Forum guest interview, Steve Forbes. This event will take place on the second Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. You can register for the Jan. 13 event at BizNewOrleans.com.

I am also excited to announce that the Biz team is working on the first Biz 500 — a special publication from Biz New Orleans that will showcase the most influential leaders in the Greater New Orleans region across a wide spectrum of industries. This publication will unveil itself in the fourth quarter of 2021. If you would like to nominate someone for consideration, visit BizNewOrleans.com.

If that is not exciting enough, New Orleans Magazine is kicking off a special citywide Mardi Gras contest on Jan. 6 — King’s Day. Look for the details soon at MyNewOrleans.com.

Our New Orleans Bride Magazine, which annually hosts the city’s largest bridal shows, is turning the tables and hosting a Bridal Hop. Instead of hosting a show at one location, brides are invited to visit multiple venues to see vendors and locations. I invite you to visit BrideNewOrleans.com for details.

We are excited about the start of 2021, and look forward to many more new projects in the works.

Todd Matherne