New Virtual Event Series Targets Equity in Entrepreneurship

Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot, aka the ‘Power Pump Girls’

BATON ROUGE – RESOLVE is a new virtual event series from NexusLA aimed at creating action-oriented conversations about equity in entrepreneurship. The series will begin with a kickoff event from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 featuring influential speakers with deep ties to both the Louisiana entrepreneurial community and the present-day movement for racial equity in our country.

The kickoff event will follow a roundtable format, allowing both speakers and attendees to participate in a conversation about racial equity in entrepreneurship that will help inform the programming for the next phase of the series, which will be Sept. 22-24.

Speakers

Emanuel “Boo Milton” (Moderator): Emanuel “Boo Milton” is a community organizer and creative who electrifies spaces with energy and ideas to promote positivity, equity, unity and innovation. Widely known as media personality “Boo Milton,” from having had his own show on WEMX MAX 94.1 FM, Emanuel now uses his voice and media presence to make a positive impact in communities by mentoring, advocating for youth in local government, assisting brands with creating and launching campaigns, and creating innovative community events.

Anthony Kimble: Anthony Kimble is a recognized leader in the Baton Rouge community and is the founder and managing partner of Kimble Properties LLC, a privately held real estate investment and development company. In addition to his role at Kimble Properties, Mr. Kimble is an avid mentor in his own youth basketball program, a serial entrepreneur, and a dedicated social activist.

Courtney Sparkman: Courtney W. Sparkman is the founder and CEO of OfficerReports.com. Courtney started OfficerReports.com as the result of lessons learned from over 15 years of experience in operations, business development, and account management across several industries. OfficerReports.com is a customer focused business that is maniacal about engaging with and solving customers’ challenges.

Genevieve Silverman: Genevieve Silverman is the president and CEO of NexusLA, serving to guide the organization toward its strategic goals of providing Louisiana entrepreneurs with access to coaching, capital, and connections. Ms. Silverman was chosen to lead NexusLA after serving as the Director of Finance for the Research Park Corporation (RPC) since 2008. She played a major role in forming NexusLA and launching its first initiatives which included spearheading our first statewide initiative, the Bayou Classic BizTech Challenge. In addition to managing the finances of RPC, her work over the past several years has focused on preparing high-growth tech entrepreneurs for growth and investment as well as connecting them to start-up and expansion capital.

Power Pump Girls, Inc. (Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot): Two little Black girls with very big dreams, Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot, founded Power Pump Girls, Inc. in 2017 with the belief that women are better together. They set out to create intentional gatherings for women to build relationships that ultimately impacted culture. From hosting social brunches to advocating for women’s rights legislation, the organization’s resume is as diverse and unconventional as its founders. As the Power Pump Girls sisterhood grew, Sherin and Raina began taking on speaking engagements and hosting opportunities to discuss topics of authenticity, community building, brand strategy and more. Now considered thought leaders and social impact engineers, Sherin and Raina continue to challenge the status quo and empower others along the way.