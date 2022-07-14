New St. Roch Market Vendor Offering Authentic Crepes

NEW ORLEANS — The French Stall, a new food option at the St. Roch Market, is serving fresh savory and sweet crepes along with a rotating selection of traditional quiches and pastries. Savory crepes, including a standout breakfast option, are made with gluten-free buckwheat batter in the classic French style. Sweet crepes include the salted butter caramel. Originally from France, French Stall chef Jérôme Grenier moved to New Orleans in 2019 with his wife, a native of the city. After two years pursuing his passion for cooking at farmers markets and pop ups, he said he’s happy to join the food scene at St. Roch Market.

The French Stall is now open at the St. Roch Market from 11a.m. to closing time daily. It features indoor and outdoor dining plus a craft cocktail bar. St. Roch Market has helped launch a number of successful locally owned establishments including Fritai (a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist), the Daily Beet and Coast Roast.