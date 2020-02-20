New St. Peter Housing Aims for Net-Zero Energy Consumption

NEW ORLEANS – “Disaster resilience and recovery” organization SBP (formerly known as the St. Bernard Project) and partners are beginning work on St. Peter Housing, a $7.4 million affordable housing development near the corner of Broad Street and Orleans Avenue (behind the Broad Theater). New Orleans architecture firm EskewDumezRipple is the designer. Other partners include Entergy New Orleans, the City of New Orleans, the Housing Authority of New Orleans, the Louisiana Housing Corporation, Boston Financial and Home Bank.

The three-story building will contain 50 apartments. More than half will be rented at affordable rates (anywhere from $400 to $1,000 per month) and the rest will be market rate.

The building will use an efficient HVAC system, lighting controls/fixtures, and appliances to keep energy demands low – and Entergy donated 450 solar panels and a battery array capable of producing and storing the same amount of power required to operate the building year-round. This would qualify it as a “net zero” project, which means the total amount of energy used by the building on an annual basis is equal to the amount of renewable energy created on the site. The developers believe this will likely be the first commercial building in the state of Louisiana to achieve this status.

“An integral part of a clean energy future for New Orleans is partnering with organizations like SBP to help build a more resilient city,” said David Ellis, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “The St. Peter project is a shining example of how Entergy is committed to helping find solutions to eradicating poverty and sustaining the environment by making more affordable, energy-efficient housing options available to customers.”

Developers said that St. Peter is designed to cultivate community engagement, with the inclusion of a wellness center for yoga and meditation, a common event space, as well as a series of outdoor spaces.

The target for completion is this fall.





