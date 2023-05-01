New Shareholders at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard

L to R: Tyler Arbour and Aaron DeLong

NEW ORLEANS – Attorneys Tyler Arbour and Aaron DeLong have been named shareholders at Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard.

“Each brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will strengthen and broaden the quality and breadth of services that Lugenbuhl can provide to its clients,” said Benjamin Kadden, Lugenbuhl’s managing partner.

Arbour joined the firm in December 2018 bringing experience as both a transactional attorney and litigator. His multi-disciplinary practice includes tax planning, tax controversies, tax-exempt organizations, estate planning, litigation and the negotiation of matrimonial agreements for high-net-worth clients. He is knowledgeable about large successions, including those involving litigation, and the representation of taxpayers in matters involving the IRS, the Louisiana Department of Revenue and various parish governments. His commercial practice includes both business transactions and general commercial litigation. He advises clients with operating agreements, asset purchases, employment agreements and other business matters. Arbour litigates in both state and federal court.

DeLong joined the firm in 2021 to enhance its commercial transaction section. His practice includes private and public sector experience. He works with U.S. and international companies assisting in the guidance of novel investments structures, financing agreements, M&A transactions and reorganizations. His range of industry experience includes financial services, private investments, international trade, logistics, energy, transportation, mining, telecommunications, healthcare, aerospace, defense, leisure and hospitality. DeLong is admitted to practice in Louisiana and New York.