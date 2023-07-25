New President, Board Member at Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East

NEW ORLEANS — At the July 20 meeting of the board of commissioners of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East, new board member Deborah M. “Debbie” Settoon took her oath of office administered by fellow commissioner Herbert Miller. Settoon was appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards and confirmed by the Louisiana State Senate for a four-year term beginning on July 2. She is one of the commissioners representing East Jefferson.

Settoon will help manage a $14 billion hurricane and storm damage risk reduction system.

Settoon received her BS in Civil Engineering from the University of New Orleans in 1979 and MBA from Tulane University Freeman School of Business in 1992. She is a registered professional civil engineer and environmental engineer and has over 30 years of experience in engineering and construction supervision, facilities management, quality assurance and financial planning. She is retired, but remains active in leadership roles and is currently serving on the Jefferson Parish Board of Standards and Appeals and as a board member of Jefferson Beautification Inc.

Elections took place at the July 20 meeting for officers of the board to serve a one-year term. Clay A. Cosse was elected president. Cosse has served as a commissioner on the board since April 15, 2016, and as secretary five years. He was a businessman, commercial fisherman and entrepreneur in the seafood industry. He was elected to the first St. Bernard Parish Council in 1992 and served one term as district councilman, two terms as councilman at large. He also served 12 years on the Regional Planning Commission and on numerous boards and advisory committees.

The board also elected Roy M. Arrigo vice-president, Thomas G. Fierke secretary, and William A. Settoon Jr. treasurer.