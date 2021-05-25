New PJ’s Coffee To Open At Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – O’Connor Capital Partners today announced that PJ’s Coffee would open a new location this year at Canal Place, New Orleans’ premier luxury retail destination.

PJ’s Coffee will open their Canal Place location this Summer in a 527-square-foot space on the first level of the center fronting Iberville Street.

“We are very excited to welcome local favorite, PJ’s Coffee, to Canal Place,” said Winter Warren, Marketing Director of Canal Place. “Both institutions have a long-standing heritage of serving New Orleans residents and visitors, and we are thrilled to now have PJ’s Coffee as part of the Canal Place family.”

Stirling Properties’ commercial advisors Carly Plotkin and Lauren Ryan serve as the leasing agents for the property and worked with the team at O’Connor Capital Partners to secure the location for PJ’s Coffee at Canal Place.

“Our goal is to target best-in-class local and regional tenants to complement the strong national tenancy already present at Canal Place—and there is no better brand to represent the local culture than PJ’s Coffee, a New Orleans original,” said Plotkin. “Stirling Properties is proud to continue our partnership with O’Connor Capital Partners, and we look forward to welcoming even more great retailers to the tenant mix at Canal Place soon.”

PJ’s Coffee delivers a unique coffee experience by sourcing the top 1% of Arabica beans from over 14 origins around the world. Their Southern hospitality, superior roasting techniques, and passion for making coffee are what make PJ’s Coffee so special. PJ’s Coffee at Canal Place will serve a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, including its new beignet program.

“PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is excited to open at Canal Place as we extend our reach within our community. Providing New Orleans food, beverage and hospitality at the most preeminent shopping venue in the city is something we are absolutely looking forward to,” said David Mesa, Chief Development Officer.

Canal Place is Downtown New Orleans’ premier destination for luxury fashion and beauty brands, boutique clothing stores, home goods and much more. Canal Place is home to the notable WITH LOVE FROM nola moss wall, one of New Orleans’ most Instagrammable spots. Additionally, the lush landscaping and modern renovations have begun to evolve the experience that distinguishes shopping at Canal Place from the rest of the city.