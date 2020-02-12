New Pan American Lobby Will Debut Soon

NEW ORLEANS – Stirling Properties announced major renovations to the Pan American Life Center, a 673,000-square-foot office building at the corner of Poydras Street and St. Charles Avenue. Construction is currently underway on a $7 million redevelopment project that will include a renovated café, conference center and upgraded ground floor lobby. The café and conference center will continue to be managed by Sodexo.

The restaurant will be located on the 11th floor. Renovation work on 11th floor restaurant includes a modernized dining area, upgraded furniture, new flooring, LED lighting and an exciting new menu. Construction began in early January and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

The 11th floor conference center will include high-tech audio/visual equipment, a tiered-seating auditorium and a variety of attractive catering packages. The new conference center will offer multi-purpose meeting space available in various sizes and configurations. Conference room reservations are expected to begin in the second quarter, with the re-opening of the conference center early in the third quarter.

Renovations to the main lobby and building entrance began late last year and are nearing completion. Upgrades include a modernized lobby with brighter wall finishes, new furniture, LED lighting, renovated restrooms and an electronic directory. Renovation work is expected to be completed in time for Mardi Gras festivities.

“The renovations underway at the Pan-American Life Center will uniquely position the office tower as one of a kind in the New Orleans CBD, offering new and improved amenities for existing and future tenants. These building enhancements will make our workplace more enjoyable, and also attractive in recruiting and retaining employees,” said Jose S. Suquet, chairman of the board, president and CEO of Pan-American Life Insurance Group.





Comments

comments