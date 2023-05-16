New PALIG Headquarters Designed for Collaboration, Flexibility and Well-Being

NEW ORLEANS – On May 15, Pan-American Life Insurance Group (PALIG) officially welcomed employees to its newly remodeled headquarters at 601 Poydras Street. PALIG is a provider of life, accident and health insurance throughout the Americas and claims the title of fifth largest employer in New Orleans.

The company has more than 300 local employees.

A spokesperson said the $2.2 million remodeling project was designed to improve all aspects of the business, including “inspiring areas that draw people in, engage and support resetting, and are accessible and open to creating and connecting.”

The space was designed with hybrid working models in mind.

“Flexibility and well-being have become non-negotiables for the modern and future workforce, and the freshly designed PALIG office reaffirms our commitment to a flexible and hybrid workplace,” said José S. Suquet, PALIG chairman of the board and CEO. “The new space is a destination that strengthens our culture and sense of community, integral to employee engagement and mental health.”

The new office was designed by VergesRome Architects. It features privacy booths and quiet workspaces, open areas for meetings and well-lit spaces with floor-to-ceiling whiteboards and comfortable furniture to inspire creative ideas during brainstorming and collaboration. “Learning and development rooms” join “socialization hubs” to round out the modern approach to office space.

In all, there’s 65,885 square feet of open space. Designers said the interior was constructed using high-performing materials – such as aluminum, cotton denim insulation and timber – that meet stringent structural and environmental criteria. Special chairs and desks are designed for comfort, wellness and productivity.

Delivering financial services since 1911, PALIG consists of more than 20 member companies, employs more than 2,100 worldwide and offers products in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Latin America and the Caribbean.