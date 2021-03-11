New Owners Take Over Slidell In-Home Care Franchise

Photo from Facebook

SLIDELL, La. – Harry Spring and his sister-in-law Loren Berot have taken ownership of Right at Home, an in-home care franchise that provides aid to seniors and adults living with disabilities.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. The company has more than 500 locations in eight countries.

After 20 years in the industrial gas industry, Spring decided to change careers and partner with Berot, who also operates a New Orleans-based Right at Home franchise.

“Our goal is to keep this franchise location as successful as it was with the previous owner,” said Spring. “We plan on continuing to offer great customer service to the Northshore communities while being able to extend our dementia care and other important services that Right at Home provides.”

“As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, we’re seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country, and Slidell is no exception,” said Right at Home CEO and President Brian Petranick. “This is a fantastic community, and Harry and Loren’s team are dedicated to supporting the many families here.”

When the COVID-19 crisis struck in 2020, Right at Home was quickly deemed an essential business. The brand not only maintained its existing customer base but also took on new clients throughout the pandemic.

For information, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/.