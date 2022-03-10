New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Welcomes New Board Members

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter announces the election of several new board members. Bonnie Dye, an attorney at McGlinchey Stafford PLLC and co-owner of Café Bon Ami; artist and illustrator Melissa Vandiver; and Viet Tran, Entergy customer service manager are the newest members of the shelter’s board.

“The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter’s Board of Directors includes dynamic leaders with innovative ideas that help us in our efforts towards breaking the cycle of homelessness,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We are happy to have Bonnie, Melissa and Viet on our Board and I’m excited to see how they will contribute their years of leadership and expertise to the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter.”

Dye, Vandiver and Tran will join the following returning board members:

David Schlakman — Vice President & Executive Director, Early Learning Focus

Gretchen Hirt Gendron — Director, Public Information Office, Jefferson Parish

Cole Newton — Owner/Proprietor, Twelve Mile Limit & The Domino

Dan Silverman — Retired

Sherolyn Brown — New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Program Graduate

Amy Dye Domangue — Principal, Domangue Consulting Company & Co-owner/Proprietor, Café Bon Ami

Ann Duplessis — Senior Vice President, Liberty Bank

Derrick Freeman — Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Southern University at New Orleans

Hon. Paulette Irons — Judge, Civil District Court, Orleans Parish

Allen Kirkley — Retired

Cindy Landry — Controller, OnPath Federal Credit Union