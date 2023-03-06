New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Welcomes New Board Members
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has announced the election of two new board members: Richard Rodriguez, a VP and financial advisor at Captrust, and Jacqueline Pierre, manager of La Madeleine in Elmwood.
“The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter’s board of directors includes dynamic leaders with innovative ideas that help us in our efforts towards breaking the cycle of homelessness,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We are happy to have Richard and Jacci join our board and I’m excited to see how they will contribute their years of leadership and expertise to the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter.”
Rodriguez and Pierre will join the following returning board members:
- David Schlakman, vice president and executive director, Early Learning Focus
- Gretchen Hirt Gendron, director, Public Information Office, Jefferson Parish
- Cole Newton, owner/proprietor, Twelve Mile Limit & The Domino
- Dan Silverman, retired
- Amy Dye Domangue, principal, Domangue Consulting Company, and co-owner/proprietor, Café Bon Ami
- Ann Duplessis, senior vice president, Liberty Bank
- Hon. Paulette Irons, judge, Civil District Court, Orleans Parish
- Allen Kirkley, retired
- Bonnie Dye, attorney, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, and co-owner/proprietor, Café Bon Ami
- Melissa Vandiver, artist and illustrator