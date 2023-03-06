New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Welcomes New Board Members

L to R: Jacqueline Pierre and Richard Rodriguez

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has announced the election of two new board members: Richard Rodriguez, a VP and financial advisor at Captrust, and Jacqueline Pierre, manager of La Madeleine in Elmwood.

“The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter’s board of directors includes dynamic leaders with innovative ideas that help us in our efforts towards breaking the cycle of homelessness,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, the nonprofit’s executive director. “We are happy to have Richard and Jacci join our board and I’m excited to see how they will contribute their years of leadership and expertise to the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter.”

Rodriguez and Pierre will join the following returning board members:

David Schlakman, vice president and executive director, Early Learning Focus

Gretchen Hirt Gendron, director, Public Information Office, Jefferson Parish

Cole Newton, owner/proprietor, Twelve Mile Limit & The Domino

Dan Silverman, retired

Amy Dye Domangue, principal, Domangue Consulting Company, and co-owner/proprietor, Café Bon Ami

Ann Duplessis, senior vice president, Liberty Bank

Hon. Paulette Irons, judge, Civil District Court, Orleans Parish

Allen Kirkley, retired

Bonnie Dye, attorney, Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP, and co-owner/proprietor, Café Bon Ami

Melissa Vandiver, artist and illustrator