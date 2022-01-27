New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter to Benefit from Sculpture Auction

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has been selected by two siblings to receive all proceeds from a sculpture being auctioned by Neal Auction Company. The siblings, who wish to remain anonymous, are selling a small version of Woman in a Huipil, a sculpture by Enrique Alferez that stands in City Park.

The siblings are auctioning the sculpture, featuring a bronze woman standing on top of a wooden base, in hopes of raising money toward the mission of the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter, which is to break the cycle of homelessness. The siblings’ parents focused particularly on the importance of raising awareness of homelessness in the community and how stability is critical to a child’s well-being. They are looking to inspire others to give and support families and children in need.

“Our parents taught us that it’s important to serve and give back to the community,” said the anonymous siblings. “We want the proceeds from the auction to go to the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter because we see how they’ve helped change the lives of so many through their internal programming and work to ensure that former residents are stable once they begin to live on their own.”

The sculpture will be auctioned during a live event that begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 at Neal Auction Company, located at 4038 Magazine St. There will also be an option to participate in the auction online by clicking here. The proceeds raised will go towards enabling families to transition from a life of homelessness and poverty to one of stability and self-sufficiency.

“We are beyond grateful for the siblings’ generosity in supporting the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, the organization’s executive director. “Their kindness and determination to encourage others to get involved in the community does not go unnoticed and we are forever grateful to them.”

The starting price for the bidding on Woman in a Huipil is $13,000 and the auction estimate is $20,000-$30,000. For more information about the auction, visit nealauction.com.