New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Announces New Board Officers

L to R: Bonnie Dye, David Schlakman, Gretchen Hirt Gendron and Cole Newton

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter has announced the election of its 2022 board officers. David Schlakman, vice president & executive director of Early Learning Focus, is serving as the board’s president, while the director of the public information office of Jefferson Parish, Gretchen Hirt Gendron, will serve as vice president. Bonnie Dye, an attorney at McGlinchey Stafford and owner and proprietor of Café Bon Ami, will serve as the board’s treasurer, while the owner and proprietor of Twelve Mile Limit and the Domino, Cole Newton, will serve as secretary.

“We’re excited to have David, Gretchen, Bonnie and Cole serve as board officers for the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter,” said Dawn-Bradley Fletcher, the nonprofit’s executive director. Each of them have shown various times just how important the success of New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter means to them and how they can utilize their years of expertise and talents to aid in the growth and future success of our facility.”

Schlakman, Hirt Gendron, Dye and Newton will lead the following 2022 board members of the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter:

Dan Silverman, Founder – Retired

Sherolyn Brown – New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter Program Graduate

Amy Dye Domangue – Principal, Domangue Consulting Company and Owner/Proprietor, Café Bon Ami

Ann Duplessis – Senior Vice President, Liberty Bank

Derrick Freeman – Associate Professor, School of Social Work, Southern University at New Orleans

Hon. Paulette Irons – Judge, Civil District Court, Orleans Parish

Allen Kirkley – Retired

Cindy Landry – Controller, OnPath Federal Credit Union

Viet Tran – Customer Service Manager, Entergy

Melissa Vandiver – Artist and Illustrator

To learn more, visit nowcs.org.