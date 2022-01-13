New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter Welcomes New Director of Development

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, the only homeless shelter for intact families and the largest homeless shelter in the metro area, named Michelle Wales as its new Director of Development. Wales will manage the Shelter’s funding efforts which includes developing and maintaining strong relationships with current and prospective donors, organizing fundraising events and maintaining key government, nonprofit and business relations.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome Michelle and her experience in public administration to our team,” said Dawn Bradley-Fletcher, executive director of The New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter. “Michelle’s skillset along with her desire to aid the community will simultaneously work to bring about even more positive changes at our shelter to serve homeless women and children within the city of New Orleans.”

Wales, a New Orleans Native, earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications from Louisiana State University and a Master of Public Administration Degree from Southern University of Baton Rouge. While studying to receive her master’s degree, Wales received academic training in developmental and organizational practices which contributed to her 10 years of experience in funds development, such as creating requests for agencies seeking private and government funding. Wales’ success in funding led to her launching Right Words, LLC, her own writing and consulting firm, in 2016. Through the firm she is contracted by agencies and organizations across the country to handle compliance management of funded projects, monitor budgets, facilitate and maintain collaborative partnerships with funders and local agencies and sustain efficient records.

“After working with various organizations throughout the country, I’ve had the increasing desire to apply my expertise to support the needs of residents in my hometown,” said Wales. “I am extremely excited to be a part of the ongoing process of the work and impact that the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter provides. The impact is what I am most excited about. Our Shelter is helping to change the trajectory of the lives of so many within our community.”

As the Director of Development at the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, Wales will serve as a liaison between the shelter and the Development Committee of the Board of Directors. She will also ensure compliance with all local, state and federal regulations, including IRS acknowledgement requirements and necessary permits for the shelter.

To learn more about the New Orleans Women and Children’s Shelter, visit nowcs.org.